Will the Giants bring back Odell Beckham Jr.?

A path for Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the Giants seems to have cleared up — though it remains to be seen if a report about the wide receiver’s ACL recovery will make general manager Joe Schoen reconsider.

The Cowboys, who have heavily and publicly courted the free agent, apparently don’t know if Beckham’s torn ACL has healed enough to make him available by mid-January, according to ESPN — lending some weight to the idea that owner Jerry Jones is tamping down on his previous fervor. Meanwhile, a separate report said the Eagles may be interested, but coach Nick Sirianni appeared to quash that possibility in a conference call with New York media Wednesday.

“We really love our wideout room,” Sirianni said. “We feel like we have a very complete wideout room …Odell Beckham is a great player. Everybody knows that. But we’re really, really pleased with our offense, our wide receiver group.”

Beckham met with the Giants and Bills last week and is reportedly seeking a multiyear deal after tearing his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl.

Injury updates

DL Leonard Williams didn’t practice after sustaining a neck injury in Sunday’s game against the Commanders and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available for their next tilt against the Eagles. OL Josh Ezeudu (neck) is “fighting through” his injury and getting better, Brian Daboll said, but didn’t practice. G Shane LeMieuc (toe), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) also didn’t practice. Daboll said that once S Xavier McKinney gets the pins out of his surgically-repaired fingers, the Giants will consider clubbing his hand and getting him back to action. He’ll likely be unavailable this week.

Playoff focus

Daboll said the Giants analytic department continues to parse playoff scenarios — something that in-form in-game decisions. Daboll Sunday decided to punt on fourth-and-3 at the Commanders 45, a move that eventually preserved the tie. “That’s part of the discussion, absolutely,” he said. “There’s a lot of things, those meetings last just as long as watching those plays, even more so. So, there’s a lot of things, particularly at this time of year right now that you’re talking about. There is every game, but then as it goes later and later into the season, certainly things like that pop up.”