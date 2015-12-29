Odell Beckham Jr. rejoins Giants as suspension ends

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. rejoined the Giants on Monday after serving a one-game suspension and sitting out a game that saw the Giants put up their most dreadful offensive performance of the season. The team’s active wide receivers combined to catch 7 passes for 133 yards in Beckham’s absence. Beckham has been averaging nearly that himself per game this season (6.5 catches, 99.7 yards per game).

Still, Eli Manning, who threw three interceptions, said the flop was not all about the lack of the team’s top playmaker.

“It wasn’t a good day for us,” he said on a conference call. “It’s tough to get anything started . . . I made bad throws, made bad decisions, and I wasn’t on my game. But I don’t think it was a matter of Odell or not. We had other guys that could make plays. I didn’t do a good job getting them the ball.”

Not so special team

While Tom Coughlin was generally complimentary of the defense and disappointed in the offense. The specials teams had him confused.

“We tried the onside kick, which was not successful,” he said. “We later tried another kick which was not supposed to be an onside kick. We were trying to place that ball over the 10 men up front and then have a chance to perhaps run the ball down. That did not prevail as well either.”

And Coughlin was also confused by some of punt returner Dwayne Harris’ decisions.

“I’m not sure, I’ll have to talk to Dwayne about what particularly happened there,” Coughlin said.”

Giant steps

To make room for Beckham on the active roster the Giants put LB Devon Kennard (foot) in injured reserve. Kennard has missed the last four games with his current injury and has played in only 9 games this season . . . Sunday’s loss coupled with the 52-49 loss to the Saints makes this the first season in which the Giants have allowed 49 or more points at least twice since 1966, when it happened three times . . . The Giants’ flight home after Sunday’s game was delayed about 90 minutes because of mechanical issues and the team did not return to the facility until about 6 a.m. on Monday.