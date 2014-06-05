Odell Beckham Jr. thought fake fiancee was funny ... at first

Odell Beckham Jr. thought the Internet hoax involving him and a fictitious fiancée was funny at first.

“It was all a joke to me,” the Giants’ first-round pick said on Thursday in his first public comments since the scam unraveled. “I heard about it a long time ago and I kind of laughed and I thought it was funny. It slowly, slowly progressed. I was like, ‘This is not good.’ Then it got to a point where maybe I do need to talk to somebody because it’s gotten out of hand and people really believe that this is going on.”

The hoax included a made-up woman who does not exist who not only made claims about being engaged to Beckham, but accused him of cheating on her.

“It was pretty funny to me to read all the stories, talking about me in London or wherever, and it’s like, I don’t even have a passport,” Beckham said. “I’ve never been out of the country.”

Eventually Beckham came to the Giants who, with NFL security, helped expose the situation and bring it to a stop.

“I don’t know what higher level it could have gone to,” Beckham said. “We could have gotten married or something like that.”