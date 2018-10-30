Pat Shurmur believes Odell Beckham Jr., Landon Collins won't be traded

With teams circling the carcass of the Giants’ roster and the trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pat Shurmur said he does not expect two of his best players to be shipped off.

The two most valuable pieces the Giants could offer – and get the most from in return – are Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham Jr. and Landon Collins. According to reports, the Giants have received calls on the availability of those players.

“I’m not aware of any of that so we’ll have to just see,” Shurmur said Monday. “But those are two players who are playing very well for us and at this point they’re New York Football Giants. I see them being Giants moving forward.”

That could change quickly.

Neither move would come without complications. For Beckham, there would be a huge salary-cap hit as the $20-million signing bonus from his contract extension would be accelerated to this year’s Giants ledger. Collins essentially would be a rental player by a contending team as he is due to become a free agent after this season.

After Sunday's game, Collins and Beckham both addressed the possibility of being traded with essentially the same take: Whatever happens happens. Until then, they’ll remain with the team.

The Giants parted ways with two defensive starters last week, trading Eli Apple to the Saints and Damon Harrison to the Lions for draft picks.

Another player whose name has been brought up in reports about possible trades is starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Notes & quotes: Right tackle Chad Wheeler was wearing a boot on his injured right ankle in the locker room on Monday after suffering a sprain in Sunday’s game. It is not a high ankle sprain, so there is a chance he will be healthy enough to play in the Giants’ next game in two weeks . . . Shurmur said the reason he did not go for a two-point conversion after a touchdown made it 20-12 on Sunday, less than a week after doing so based on analytics with the exact same score against the Falcons, was because only 17 seconds remained in the game. Last week’s two-point attempt (which failed) was run with 4:47 left in the game.