Osi Umenyiora, LeSean McCoy dial up the talk once more

The feud between Osi Umenyiora and LeSean McCoy will continue when the two players take the field on Sunday night. But just because some of the verbal back-and-forth between the two players has been funny, don't think that they're just acting like bitter enemies for chuckles.

"Yeah this is for real, like I don't like Osi!" McCoy says in Tuesday night's episode of E:60 that highlights their, um, relationship. "I don't know how he feels, he might think it's a game but I don't play them type of games so every time on the field I would say stuff to him like 'you is a bum' . . . 'you are the 3rd best defensive lineman on the defense,' which I didn't lie. Wait, I did lie, he's the 4th now so I actually did lie."

Umenyiora responded to that comment with kindness.

"Well my response to that is LeSean McCoy is one of the greatest running backs in the league, he's playing on a very good football team, Andy Reid is a great coach, they have a good offensive line and I wish him much continued success," Umenyiora said.

In the past, Umenyiora has said other things in other tones. Perhaps most memorably he wished McCoy a Happy Mother's Day this spring via Twitter. McCoy responded with his own taunt.

"Osi, I mean he really is a good player," McCoy said. "I think he's a good player. I think he thinks he's better than what he really is. I think he's a ballerina in a Giants uniform, but other than that that's all I gotta say about Osi."

Umenyiora's response to that?

"Well he's probably right. I might be a ballerina in a Giants uniform, I'm lucky I got the contract, I'm lucky to be playing 10 years in the league, to have won two Super Bowls, all that is pure luck and I'm happy for him, I'm happy he got his contract and I'm happy everything is working out well for him in Philadelphia."