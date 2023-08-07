Giants' Parris Campbell shares Akron connection with LeBron James

Not every receiver receives encouragement from LeBron James. But there are ties that come into play for a Giants newcomer and a basketball legend as sons of Akron, Ohio, and alums of St. Vincent-St. Mary High.

Last month James made his expectations known for receiver Parris Campbell in an Instagram post that featured a photo of Campbell in his new blue No. 0 jersey. Roll the highlights:

“Big Year coming! Let’s get it! Vibes”

The supportive effort really resonated with someone who looked up to James as a kid.

“He was always an idol for me and all my friends from the city because he was the first person that we saw make it and make it big,” Campbell said. “ . . . But he’s also been a guy that supports not only me but other athletes in the city.

“So it’s always special and means a lot when he can say something supportive or do something like that. I’ve met him a bunch of times, had good conversations with him. Good guy. Great guy.”

The Giants can hope that a big year indeed is coming from this new guy. They need Campbell to stay healthy, show his superior speed and make an impact in the passing game.

The former Ohio State standout has been running with the slot receivers in training camp and says he has developed a “great rapport” with quarterback Daniel Jones after signing a one-year, $3 million contract plus incentives as a free agent in March. Campbell, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Colts.

“He’s a good person who was a productive college player,” coach Brian Daboll said. “Did a lot of work on him in college and then he was out there at Indy, thought he had a good skill set. Liked him in college, liked him at Indy . . . He’s done a nice job for us.”

Campbell did a great job running the ball at St. Vincent-St. Mary, rushing for 2,937 yards in his final two seasons. He also blazed to an Ohio record in the 60-meter dash at the indoor state championships as a senior in 2014 — 6.85 seconds.

Campbell made his mark as a receiver/returner at Ohio State and set a Buckeyes record with 90 receptions as a redshirt senior in 2018. He ran a 4.31 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine and the Colts took him in the second round. His first three seasons, however, came with injury after injury.

Rookie year: Broken hand, broken foot — seven games played.

Second year: Sprained knee — two games played.

Third year: Abdominal injury, broken foot — six games played.

“I say this all the time: I just feel like I had some unlucky breaks,” Campbell said. “Hopefully I got all the injury history out on the front end.”

Last year, the 6-1, 205-pound receiver finally made it through an entire season healthy. Campbell started 16 of his 17 games and had career-high totals — 63 receptions, 623 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran five times for 58 yards.

“You’re getting a fast, physical guy,” linebacker Bobby Okereke, his fellow import from Indianapolis, said after Campbell signed. “And you’re getting a great leader. He’s got a great personality. He’s competitive. Parris is just an all-around great guy.

“He’s always had elite speed.”

The trick for Campbell will be to show he can remain in one piece two years in a row so he can try to land more than a one-year deal.

“For me, it’s definitely a pivotal time in my career,” Campbell said. “I’m excited for this new and fresh opportunity to be here.”