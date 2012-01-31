Peyton, Irsay keeping low profile

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anyone clamoring for Peyton Manning talk this week might be a little disappointed.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday that he discussed things with the quarterback and both decided the best way to tackle Super Bowl Week is to keep the spotlight squarely on the matchup between the Giants and Patriots, as well as on Manning's younger brother Eli.

Manning's future remains up in the air because he hasn't completely recovered from neck fusion surgery and is due a $28-million roster bonus in March.

"Obviously, the media has been very hungry for comments and those sort of things," Irsay said. "There's a great interest here in Indianapolis. But Peyton and I, in talking this weekend and everything, we want the focus to be on the game. He's excited about Eli, having his whole family coming in and hosting the game.''

Irsay and Manning issued a joint statement Friday, hoping to prove there isn't a rift between the two after each made unflattering public comments about the situation.

"You're so blessed to have someone come in and to be such a part of the community and to be part of the golden era," Irsay said. "Eventually, there will be the statue and all those things. We've been through a lot of battles together, but we're very close. Some of the things that get out there, there's probably a misconception because we're family. We've given each other flak. He's competitive and so am I.

"But I love him."

Belichick still seriousBill Belichick seems to be in a happy mood lately. The Patriots' coach has been smiling and offering long, drawn-out answers to questions from the media -- something that typically doesn't happen unless it's a subject he enjoys.

But don't think he's displaying that same demeanor on the practice field.

"It's serious," wide receiver Deion Branch said. "There's no jokes going on with us. Everything is serious. Guys are pretty laid-back, relaxed. But when taking the field, we're very serious."

Extra pointsThe Patriots went with full pads in their first practice here Monday. Why? Said Belichick: "I felt like it would be the best way for us to prepare for the game."

With Bob Glauber

and Neil Best