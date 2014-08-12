Plaxico Burress attends Giants practice

Plaxico Burress showed up at Giants practice on Tuesday, celebrating his 37th birthday and possibly a reconciliation with the organization.

The one-time Giants receiver strolled casually onto the field shortly after the start of the workout after chatting with some fans and then settled into a spot on the sideline where he oversaw the day's football activities. There aren't many players with the Giants who were teammates with Burress, but many of the coaches are still here and Burress spent some time talking with safeties coach Dave Merritt and others.

At one point, he was catching up with Giants receiver Mario Manningham and new director of player development David Tyree, the three of them talking during a special teams drill. They were quite possibly (although not probably) ranking their iconic Super Bowl catches.

Too bad Phil McConkey was unavailable to join in that conversation.

It was believed to be Burress' first visit to the Giants since he met with the team in the 2011 preseason to clear the air with Tom Coughlin and Jerry Reese after their divorce.

Burress caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII, but the Giants released him in 2008 after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with an illegal handgun in a New York City nightclub. Burress wound up spending almost two years in prison for that incident and there were thoughts that he could re-sign with the Giants that summer. The meeting with Giants brass did not lead to that result and he wound up with the Jets instead before finishing his career with the Steelers last year.