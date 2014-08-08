Practice report 8/7: Jets fans show their support, Bowman has two picks, Washington ends it

The Giants’ evening practice today was closed to the public because of the Jets preseason opener being played at MetLife Stadium. But that didn’t stop more than a few Jets fans from rolling down their windows as they drove past the workout and shouting good tidings and support for Eli Manning. One guy kept yelling “You, Tuck! You, Tuck!” over and over again. I had to gently remind the fellow that Justin Tuck had departed for Oakland, but thanks for the warm thoughts. Jets fans always supporting their cross-town rivals. It’s very touching.

Just a few notes from practice, because a good chunk of it was off cards as the Giants prepare to face the Steelers on Saturday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. was catching passes from assistant strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul on the sideline. While it was good to see them get their timing on the same page, the important part of that drill was to get Beckham running routes and breaking on a ball in the air. He looked like he made it through ok. I would not be surprised if he was practicing on Monday when the team comes back to work. As it was he is itching to get in. Today he was lining up on the scout defense team to give the offense a look just so he could be on the field.

Jerrel Jernigan came back from his leg injury. After all the love foisted on Marcus Harris in his absence, I would have too! Harris still got a few first-team reps although Jernigan got most of them. He continues to look impressive, catching just about everything that comes his way.

Another young receiver opening eyes is Corey Washington. He ended practice with a TD catch from Curtis Painter of about 50 yards on fourth-and-2 in a two-minute drill, beating Chandler Fenner.

Things got pretty spirited between the offense and defense, especially after Adrien Robinson made a catch in 11-on-11s for a touchdown and was a little too braggy about it. Tom Coughlin seemed to be enjoying the all-in-fun back and forth.

Of course the offense didn’t have all the glory. Not around here they don’t. So Zack Bowman had two interceptions and Charles James II added one as well. Walter Thurmond III easily slipped past Kellen Davis to blow up a run to his side on a CB blitz. And Fenner nearly had his second pick in two days. Corey Washington did a nice job of breaking up the pass. I don’t know if that counts as an offensive or defensive play, but it was a good one.

A few other nuggets:

Fullback Henry Hynsoki looks good catching passes out of the backfield and even got a few reps with the starters as a running back. Coughlin says that he considers Hynsoki and John Conner in the depth chart when it comes to running backs who can carry the ball … JPP was spry and LT Charles Brown had a lit of trouble containing him early in practice. JPP beat Brown on consecutive snaps and would have sacked Eli Manning both times … Stevie Brown dropped an interception on a pass for Larry Donnell … Thurmond was playing outside corner in place of Prince Amukamara on some first-team drills … Travis Harvey made a nice leaping catch on a high pass from Curtis Painter … Bennett Jackson looked good coming in on a corner blitz.

