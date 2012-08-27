Prince Amukamara takes ankle injury in stride

Prince Amukamara's ankle may be injured, but his sense of humor remains strong.

The cornerback with the moderate high ankle sprain made a reference to the infamous video of him getting dunked in an ice bath by teammate Jason Pierre-Paul that surfaced on the Internet last week, bringing the two story lines that have swirled around him together with one glib remark.

"It's all a part of football," Amukamara said of his injury Sunday. "You get banged up. I know the saying is you can't make the club in the tub, so I've been in the tub enough. I just have to hurry up and get out and do everything I can to help this team."

One-liners aside, Amukamara said he does not have a timetable for his return, which seems unlikely to come before the start of the regular season Sept. 5. He said he's feeling better than he did right after his ankle was rolled up in a first-quarter play against the Bears.

"I think in a couple of days, I'll see how it feels and then I'll be sure to give a prediction," he said. "Just take it day by day and see how it feels and I think I'll know by then."

Nicks decision today

Hakeem Nicks said he'd like to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Patriots before the opener against the Cowboys. Tom Coughlin said that decision will be made Monday. "We've got another practice to go and then we'll make a call on that," Coughlin said.

Giant steps

S Tyler Sash was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury. Sash plans to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Monday to discuss his four-game suspension at the start of the season.