Ramses Barden eager to showcase his talent in final preseason game

Ramses Barden caught his first touchdown pass as a professional football player Friday against the Bears, which was likely enough to get him on the Giants' 53-man roster. Another solid performance Wednesday night against the Patriots would make that a certainty.

"You take every opportunity to prove yourself," Barden said of his approach to this final preseason game. "You never sit back and wait for things to come to you. This is another opportunity to show my talent, to show my ability, to show speed, to show toughness, to show my wing span, blocking down field. There's so much I feel I can help in this game. Every snap I get, I can't wait."

Barden said he thinks he's "put enough things on film to show this team what I can bring to the table" and believes he can "bring some unique attributes to this team that not a lot of people can."

The fourth-year receiver always has had potential but is just now starting to see it develop into production.

Sash suspension sticks

Tyler Sash would like to play Wednesday night, if only because it will be a while before he can again. The second-year safety had his four-game suspension upheld by the NFL this week, meaning shortly after this preseason finale, he'll be kicked out of the team's facility until October for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

"Obviously, I need to continue to train and get my ankle healthy," Sash said this week while recovering from having his ankle "lock up" on him Sunday. "I can't even be in this building, so I'm trying to find something either local or maybe in California or maybe in Florida, just to train and continue [rehabbing]."

Sash will be eligible to return to the team Oct. 2 as it prepares for the Browns on Oct. 7.

Giant steps

A day after he was placed on PUP for the first six weeks of the season, DE Chris Canty was honored as the Giants' Man of the Year at the kickoff luncheon for his work in the community through the Chris Canty Foundation . . . Jeff Hostetler was named the Alumni Man of the Year.