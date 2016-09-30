Rashad Jennings improving in practice with thumb injury

Rashad Jennings’ availability for Monday night’s contest with the Vikings won’t be a gametime decision, Ben McAdoo said, but it could very well come on the day of the game.

The running back is dealing with a thumb injury that, by itself, would not pose much of a problem. The issue is the cast-like wrap he needs to protect the area. That’s why Jennings was inactive last week against Washington and why he’s been limited in both practices so far this week.

“Rashad had a nice day today,” the Giants’ head coach said on Friday. “He got some work in both with our offense and the ‘look’ team and had a productive day. He caught some balls, so he’s progressing.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan agreed that Jennings is making progress.

“He looked improved from last week,” Sullivan said. “We’ve continued to get him involved and are hoping for the best. He’s certainly better adjusted to having the issue with his thumb and so forth. We’re excited to hopefully see where he can be at for us Monday night.”