Redskins’ Josh Norman fined nearly $50,000 for hit on Giants’ Sterling Shepard

In a Giants-Redskins game in which the officials were watching every interaction between Josh Norman and Odell Beckham Jr., it was another Giants receiver who wound up taking a big hit and costing Norman nearly 50 grand.

Norman was fined $48,620 for his illegal hit on rookie Sterling Shepard in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against the Giants, the league confirmed on Friday. Shepard bounced right up and flexed his arms to show the hit did not affect him, and the play also drew a 15-yard penalty.

Norman wasn’t the only player who heard from the league after the chippy, physical game. Also fined were Giants center Weston Richburg ($12,154) for verbal taunting that led to his ejection and S Andrew Adams ($9,115) for an illegal block to the head of an opponent on what would have been a blocked punt for the Giants.

Beckham was not fined by the NFL for his display of frustration on the sideline that drew so much attention.