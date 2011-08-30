Rehabbing receiver Barden put on PUP list

Ramses Barden finally has a timetable for his return. It's just not the one that anyone was hoping.

The wide receiver was placed on reserve/PUP yesterday as part of the handful of moves the Giants made to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players. Barden, who had surgery on his ankle in February, has been unable to practice this preseason and now will not be allowed on the field until after Week 6. Center Adam Koets, who had his knee scoped last week, also was placed on reserve/PUP.

"They're just not ready to go," Tom Coughlin said, "so you have to make a most difficult decision . . . We spent an awful lot of time rehabbing these two players. Let's hope that they can get themselves in position that, when needed, they're ready to go."

The Giants also waived/injured wide receiver Duke Calhoun (hamstring) and put rookie defensive tackle Marvin Austin on IR to get to 85. Because of the Giants' schedule which was disrupted by Tropical Storm Irene, the NFL allowed the Giants and Jets to keep five extra players (the Jets declined). While the other 30 teams were required to be at 80 players by 4 p.m. yesterday, the Giants and Jets can wait until 4 p.m. Friday. All teams must get to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Who's playing?

Coughlin did not say whether his starters would participate in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Traditionally Coughlin has his first unit work one series in the final preseason game, but since the team played Monday night he could hold them out completely. Asked if he is considering resting all of his starters, Coughlin said: "Under these circumstances, yes."

Giant steps

LB Mathias Kiwanuka suffered a groin injury on Monday, but Coughlin said it was "mild" and Kiwanuka should be able to play in the opener.