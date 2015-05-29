Report: Giants meet with offensive lineman Jake Long

The Giants have taken the first step towards bolstering their offensive line with an outside source. The team met with four-time Pro Bowl tackle Jake Long on Thursday, according to ESPN. Long, who was released by the Rams in March after ACL injuries in back-to-back seasons, could add depth to a position that took a hit with the loss of Will Beatty to a pectoral tear last week.

The discussions between the Giants and Long were said to be introductory and Long is not expected to be signed imminently. He will, however, remain on the team's radar as he continues to rehab his right knee.

The Giants are looking at rookie first-round pick Ereck Flowers at left tackle as Beatty's replacement so far in OTAs. They have also moved right tackle Justin Pugh from right tackle to left guard and have free agent acquisition Marshall Newhouse at right tackle.

Long, 30, was the first overall selection by the Dolphins in the 2008 draft. He signed with the Rams as a free agent in 2013.