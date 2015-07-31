Report: Wide receiver James Jones will sign one-year contract with Giants

Veteran wide receiver James Jones is visiting the Giants on Friday and, according to one report, will sign a one-year contract.

Jones, 31, played seven seasons with the Packers and spent last year with the Raiders. Current Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was the quarterbacks coach for the Packers during Jones' stay in Green Bay, and the two reportedly had a close relationship.

Jones' best year with the Packers was 2012, when he had 64 catches for 784 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The addition of Jones will add to an already impressive stable of wide receivers for the Giants, including an apparently healthy Victor Cruz, returning rookie of the year Odell Beckham Jr., Rueben Randle and free-agent acquisition Dwayne Harris. The Giants also expect a jump from second-year receiver Corey Washington.

Jones would give the Giants some insurance if Cruz or Beckham -- or both -- were to suffer any setbacks in training camp and are not ready for the start of the regular season.