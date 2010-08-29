Rolle doesn't understand 'defenseless hit' penalty

BALTIMORE - Antrel Rolle was flagged for a hit on a defenseless receiver in the second quarter of Saturday night's game. What could he have done differently?

"Honestly, I don't see any other way I could have done it," the Giants safety said of his hit on receiver Mark Clayton, who wound up with a concussion. "There is nothing else I could have done except let him catch the ball and then grab him and hug him down like he's my son."

Rolle insisted he did not lead with his helmet and that he hit Clayton with a shoulder pad. He even noted how he turned his head to avoid the collision and wound up with a nick on his neck. But he wasn't flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit. His infraction was on a defenseless receiver.

Rolle is grappling with a definition of "defenseless.''

"There was a chance he could have caught the ball had I not made that collision with him," Rolle said. "I don't understand how they want us to tackle. It's pretty much out of control . . . There's too much emphasis. Let us play ball. We're not out there to intentionally hurt anyone. Just let us play ball."

Andrews returns

Shawn Andrews hasn't played football since Week 2 of the 2008 season, so even getting out there in the second half of a preseason game was something to be happy about.

"I was really excited to get back, to be out there playing and knocking some of the rust off," he said after playing left guard - a position he said he feels like he's settling into - in the third and fourth quarters. "I had a pretty good week of practice. I'm still trying to learn the system, but all in all, it just feels great to be back."

Giant steps

Clint Sintim was ready to play with the first defensive unit at strong-side linebacker, but he didn't see the field until the second half. That's because the Giants were in a nickel package against the no-huddle Ravens for most of the first half. And Keith Bulluck, who was moved to outside linebacker this past week, was on the field with the nickel after the third series and stayed out there in the few base packages the Giants had . . . LB Adrian Tracy left the game late with a dislocated right elbow . . . LB Gerris Wilkinson left early with a cramp in his groin . . . OT Kareem McKenzie did not start because of migraines, an issue he's dealt with during his career.