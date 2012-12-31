Rookies David Wilson, Rueben Randle enjoy big days

Some of the Giants' Super Bowl stalwarts showed what they could do on Sunday in possibly their last appearances in familiar uniforms.

Some of the Giants' future also was on fine display. David Wilson, their 2012 first-round pick, got to flip one last time, catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to go with 75 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Rueben Randle, the Giants' second-round pick, caught the first two touchdown passes of the day, including an acrobatic 38-yard grab over Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, to cap a mostly ho-hum rookie season with a big day.

In a must-win situation, Tom Coughlin started his offense with Wilson in the backfield (rather than Ahmad Bradshaw) and Randle split out wide (where Hakeem Nicks usually starts).

Wilson rushed for 10 and 13 yards on the first two Giants plays, putting them at the Eagles' 3, and Randle caught a play-action slant for his second touchdown of the season.

Did the future of the Giants' offense get a long look Sunday? "I guess so," Randle said. "It comes with trust. We just continue to try and get better, keep gaining that trust, and today, we went out there and executed."

Wilson's flashy day came three weeks ago, when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, rushed for 6- and 52-yard TDs and accounted for 327 all-purpose yards as the Giants hung 52 points on the Saints.

His 5.0 yards per rush on Sunday came against a beleaguered and beaten Eagles defense, but Wilson still is one of the players who can expect to see next season as a Giant.

"I've just been working hard," he said. "Whenever the coaches needed me to step up or go in the game, I want to be ready."

As for what he learned most this rookie season, Wilson, who lost his backfield role after an opening-night fumble, said simply: "Don't make mistakes."

Randle didn't have any glaring errors in his first season. He simply had to be patient. With Nicks banged up Sunday, Randle stepped in.

"You can't rush things," he said. "When you're out there, do your job and do it to the best of your ability. So that's what I pride myself on doing whenever I'm out there: doing my job, and whatever happens happens."