Ryan Nassib creating Giants quarterback controversy - with David Carr

The Giants drafted Ryan Nassib as the player who may eventually replace Eli Manning, but he posed no immediate threat to the two-time Super Bowl MVP's job security or status on the team.

Not so for David Carr.

The Giants are unlikely to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster - they haven't done that since 2007 - and since they won't be cutting a fourth-round pick before his first season even starts, that means it's up to Carr to convince the team that they need to. After four years as Manning's lieutenant with the Giants, a span that has included just 11 appearances, zero starts, and 48 pass attempts (but also one Super Bowl ring), Carr is now competing against a rookie for his job.

Yes, the Giants have a quarterback controversy. Even if it is a backup quarterback controversy. And even if one of the principles in the drama refuses to acknowledge it.

"It doesn't affect me at all," Carr said at Giants minicamp on Wednesday. "That's going to be a decision they have to make. That's what Coach [Tom] Coughlin said to me in the spring after they drafted him. He was like: 'Let us make the decisions. Just go out there and use your experience and be the player we know you are and let us worry about all of that.' That's my mindset anyway, that's what I was going to do anyway. I can't control what they decide to do at the end. I'm just going to play my best football and see what happens."

Of course it's much easier to say that and believe that going into your 12th NFL season.

"I would have freaked out 10 years ago," Carr said.

Even two years ago.

He spent the 2010 season with the 49ers and was hoping to compete for a starting job in 2011, but the team drafted a young quarterback that year - Colin Kaepernick - and released Carr when the lockout ended and training camp began that summer. He wound up coming back to the Giants and winning a Super Bowl with the team. But he said that he felt much differently about being pushed out by a draft pick then than he might now.

"I wasn't able to change anything that happened, I wasn't able to not draft him, so in that regard I've grown up," Carr said. "I was a selfish player for a long time. Guys struggle with that for a long time. They think about themselves and what they can get out of certain situations. I'm just trying to help our team and do what's best for me, but I'm not going to be negative about it or backstab anybody or be confrontational."

Nassib said he appreciates that and that both Carr and Manning have been accommodating to his endless rookie questions.

"David is a high-character guy from what I've noticed so far," Nassib said. "He really is a team player. He definitely could have gone the other way, but he's been great so far."

Carr said Nassib reminds him of his younger brother, Derek Carr, who is the starting quarterback at Fresno State.

"I'm trying to help Ryan," Carr said. "This is my 12th year and there are a lot of things I can teach him. He's going to play a lot longer than me. I'm going to be done playing and he's still going to be playing at some point. Hopefully he can look at me as a guy who helped him and didn't hurt him."

Carr perused free agency earlier this offseason before re-signing with the Giants. That was before they drafted Nassib, though. Carr said he would have returned anyway.

"I've been in too many bad situations," Carr said. "This is a pretty good situation . . . There are guys who don't have jobs, there are guys who don't have spots to compete for. To think that I'm in a bad situation is crazy."