Gettleman ‘OK’ with Giants’ salary cap room

INDIANAPOLIS — The Giants haven’t done much roster-cleaning so far this offseason. Aside from cutting ties with offensive lineman Bobby Hart and waiving linebacker Dontae Skinner, there have been none of the traditional cap-saving moves teams normally make as they head toward free agency, particularly when a new regime takes over.

“We’re under the cap,” general manager Dave Gettleman shrugged. “I don’t have to make any moves to get under the cap.”

The Giants have about $24 million, depending on how high the salary cap goes. That’s not the most in the league, but Gettleman seems to think it’s enough to handle business. And it’s a far better situation than the one Gettleman inherited in Carolina in 2013.

“Listen, I went down to Carolina and we were $16 million over,” he told Newsday last week. “That ain’t fun. We’re OK. We don’t have $100 million like Cleveland does, but it is what it is. You have to constantly manipulate and plan and it’s part of it. Do I wish we were baseball and we could spend whatever we could? Hell yeah. But you can’t. That’s just the way it is. We’re OK. We’re fine.”

Gettleman did leave the door open for cuts as free agency looms closer in early March. Some players who could be on the chopping block are wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris. He may have to make such moves if he wants to land one of the high-priced interior linemen on the market.

“Well, you know what, you look at when New Orleans was having that great run, part of it was the Super Bowl win, what did they do? They had two hog molly guards because there isn’t a quarterback alive who’s gonna get in the huddle and say, ‘OK boys, let ’em up the middle and I’ll deal with it,’” Gettleman said. “You need to be firm in the middle. . . . At the end of the day, it’s keeping your quarterback upright and out of the hospital. I mean, there’s a bunch of guards now that are getting paid, and when you think about it, they’re closer to the quarterback. Listen, it’s the market. Is that car worth $150,000? If someone buys it, I guess it’s worth it, you know what I mean? It’s no different.”

Of course, the Giants can land high-priced guards only if they are available.

“Let me tell you something: Fewer and fewer great players are getting to the market,” Gettleman said. “Teams are signing their own, and that’s why drafting well is so critical.”