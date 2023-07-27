Saquon Barkley on his return: 'I just followed my heart'

Was Saquon Barkley really considering sitting out some or all of this season if he and the Giants could not come to agreement on some sort of deal beyond just the $10.1 million franchise tag?

"Yeah, I was," Barkley said Thursday at Giants training camp. "That's a play that I have."

But when Barkley looked at the bigger picture of what's best for him and his family, he reconsidered his options.

"I kind of just followed my heart," Barkley said. "To sit out or sit in, the best thing I could for myself was coming back.

"I'll be completely honest. If I sat out and we didn't have a good record, do you think that's going to make another team in free agency or the Giants want to have me come back the next year, after I sat out a whole year and be like, 'Oh we want to give you $15 million a year'? I don't think that's going to happen."

Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year deal as veteran players were set to report to camp on Tuesday. The contract includes the $10.1 million franchise tag, plus $900,000 in incentives that could bolster his earnings on the season to $11 million. Barkley also received a $2 million signing bonus with the new deal.

Barkley said he was happy to see his teammates earn big-dollar second contracts, namely Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence.

"Those guys deserve it," Barkley said. "I'm so happy for them, and you see it all throughout the league, there's people that get paid every single year, and I'm happy for those guys, too."

Still, that doesn't help the running back position as it continues to be devalued across the league in terms of big contracts.

"There's a lot of running backs out here that are key points to helping teams have success in this league," Barkley said. "The way that we are getting devalued, it's not fair at all."