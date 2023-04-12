Saquon Barkley won't sign franchise tag, won't be eligible for Giants offseason program

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not be signing his franchise tag and as a result will not be eligible to participate when the Giants' offseason program begins Monday, a source said.

Barkley received the non-exclusive franchise tag last month, worth $10.091 million. He and the Giants have been working on a long-term deal dating back to last November's bye week.

I’m told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday. More to come on @NewsdaySports. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 12, 2023

John Mara, the co-owner of the Giants, said at the NFL’s annual league meetings in late March that he had spoken to Barkley and expressed his desire to have Barkley be a Giant for life.

“We had a very good conversation,” he said. “I told him how much I wanted him here, wanted him to be a Giant. My dream is that he play his whole career as a Giant like Eli did, like Strahan did, like Tiki did. And I mentioned to him: Look what they're doing off the field now. I think he would like that as well.”

For now, though, the relationship between team and player goes only as far as this upcoming season. Barkley was set to hit free agency this spring but after the Giants were able to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term deal earlier this month, they used the franchise tag on Barkley.

General manager Joe Schoen said at the league meetings that he had conversations with Barkley’s agent a week earlier. Schoen took a far less emotional angle toward Barkley, noting that there is no current long-term offer on the table and that the tag pays Barkley among the top six or so running backs in the league.

The Giants have other options, including rescinding the tag (there are no plans to do so) and trading Barkley (Mara said he does not want to do that and would be “very surprised” if it happened). The window to sign Barkley to a long-term deal closes in July.

With Tom Rock