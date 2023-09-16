Giants' Saquon Barkley learned from the past to stay within himself

It’s funny how life lessons work sometimes.

Just ask Saquon Barkley.

He remembers all of this as if it was yesterday.

After the 2020 season opener, Barkley was ticked off at himself. He had rushed for 15 yards on six carries in a 26-16 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football

He vowed to do more.

The following game came six days later in Chicago on Sept. 20, 2020. In that matchup against the Bears, Barkley tore his right ACL on a play where Chicago safety Eddie Jackson made a run-of-the-mill tackle.

That sequence cost Barkley the rest of his third NFL season.

Now, Barkley blames himself for the injury. He was trying to erase the Steelers game, but he was doing too much.

“It was [because of] where my mindset was,” Barkley told Newsday this week. “I came into the game wanting to rush for this many yards. I was practicing hard. I always practice hard, but that was [particularly] hard. I was squatting hard in the weight room.”

Barkley said the memory disgusted him.

“You go out there and play the game because you love it,” he said. “My thought process wasn’t there. I just wanted to go crazy and have a [big] game so I could come back and say what I wanted to the media. I wanted my play to do the talking, but in an arrogant way. That’s not my makeup. That’s not who I am. I’ll never let myself get to that again.”

He shook his head.

“I wanted to be a superhero and make all these plays,” Barkley said. "And I ended up tearing my ACL.”

That experience left a scar. And a mark. And it was why, this past week in the Giants' locker room that Barkley answered in the negative when asked if he would “put the team on his back” with the Giants needing a win.

“I just won't allow myself to get caught up in that again,” Barkley said. “So, I came in like my usual self, got my body worked on, came in here and got my workout in, and went to film and practiced hard to try to be the player I can for my team and the leader I can for my team.”

That is a sentiment that teammate Sterling Shepard, who has dealt with his share of injuries, understood.

“I think the way [Saquon] viewed it, is the way he viewed it. But with all my injuries I was doing everything the way I had always done everything and sometimes that’s part of the game and it happens," Shepard said. "I feel what he’s saying about being where your feet are and not looking to do anything extra because of what happened the week before. You have to move on from it and just play the game that’s being played that day.”

That will be the goal Sunday in Arizona, surely for Barkley and Shepard, and also for their teammates.

The Giants need a win over the Cardinals, especially with a formidable second West Coast team on deck — the 49ers on Thursday night.

Said coach Brian Daboll: “I think every week is the same for me. You’ve got to go out there, do the things you need to do during the week to try to put the best possible performance you can on the field. That’s the National Football League, that’s an every week thing.

"It’s always competitive. There’s always a lot of work that needs to be done, and I think consistency in approach and how you handle things is important in a leadership role. But certainly you’re excited every week to have an opportunity to go out there and play at your best and coach at your best.”

Last week, the Giants drove down the field on their opening series against Dallas, only to have the field goal attempt blocked and returned for a touchdown. The Giants never were a threat to the Cowboys after that.

“That's it. That’s on us,” Barkley said. “We’ve got to stop the bleeding and we didn't do that. That's how games like that get out of hand, especially against a really good team. That’s any team in the NFL, to be honest.”

The Cardinals, led by former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, could be well-versed in what the Giants like to do.

“There's going to be times in this game where we’ve got to stop the bleeding,” Barkley said. “And that's on us, the players, to make those plays, and hopefully we’re able to do that this week.”