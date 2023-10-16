Giants' Saquon Barkley shakes off rust, but wants to start faster in games

For Saquon Barkley, he’ll look ahead to his next opportunity.

That is, and always has been, Barkley’s way.

But the loss to the Bills may sting for a while. “As a competitor, you would love the opportunity,” Barkley said in Sunday’s postgame locker room. “But at the end of the day, you have to trust the system, trust the coaches. [The Bills] made a play.”

The Giants ran out of chances as quarterback Tyrod Taylor overthrew Darren Waller on the final play.

A similar play unfolded at halftime. In that case, the Bills stuffed Barkley at the goal line. Ultimately, the Giants lost, 14-9.

“I thought we competed hard,” coach Brian Daboll said. “Obviously, you’d always like a few plays back. But it’s a tough one. They’re all tough, you put a lot into it.”

The game marked Barkley’s return to the field after sustaining a sprained ankle in the Week 2 win over the Cardinals. That remains the Giants' lone win this season.

“I feel like I was able to make the cuts that I normally made,” Barkley said. “I got to start faster and be better for my team early in the game.”

Barkley rushed for 93 yards against the Bills on 24 carries. He caught four passes that netted a total of just 5 yards.

Barkley got stronger as the game went along. He rushed for 19 yards at the start of the fourth quarter and had his biggest scamper of the day, for 34 yards, on the ensuing play.

“I think it just the rust was wearing off,” Barkley said. “I haven’t played in three weeks. I haven’t really been practicing either. But that’s no excuse. I try to go out there and perform at a high level and make plays for my team and help us win and I didn’t do enough today.”

Daboll shortens WR rotation

Daboll confirmed that the Giants shortened the wide receiver rotation against the Bills.

Besides Barkley, only Wan’Dale Robinson, Darren Waller, Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt were given multiple targets. Daboll said Isaiah Hodgins is also part of that group. Hyatt, the rookie out of Tennessee, has been used sparingly this season with seven receptions on nine targets for 120 yards. It's been a surprise that the speedster hasn’t been used more.

