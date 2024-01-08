Giants RB Saquon Barkley ends season on high note with future in doubt

The future for Saquon Barkley is unknown. He played on a one-year deal this year and is unlikely to do so again.

As the Giants’ two-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, Barkley is both a good citizen and a great player. Although he and coach Brian Daboll are close, there never has seemed to be the same fuzzy feelings from general manager Joe Schoen when it came to Barkley.

Asked this week if he thought about Sunday’s game being his last as a Giant, Barkley said no.

“Obviously, that's a possibility,” he said. “A lot of that's out of my control. So, for me, I kind of just try to keep the main thing, the main thing. Like I said, the biggest thing is this locker room, and this team is going to be completely different next year. So, cherish the moments and go out there and try to go off on a high note.”

The Giants went out Sunday on the highest note they could have, given their 6-11 record. They finally beat the Eagles.

In the postgame locker room, Barkley shared that he knows he can’t completely control his future. He also knows he still has a lot of football left in him.

On Sunday, Barkley gave two game balls to kids in the MetLife Stadium stands after both of his first-half touchdowns. He didn’t know either of them, he said.

Of the 27-10 win over the Eagles, Barkley said, “It definitely helps. It’s a bonus. You want to come out on top against a team that’s had our number in recent years. Hopefully, it can catapult our team in the right direction. Help us get on the right side of our division rivals.”

Barkley clearly got a kick out of watching his teammates excel on Sunday. Of Xavier McKinney, a pending free agent who made two interceptions, Barkley said: “Xavier, he made his money. He’s a heck of a player, a heck of a leader and he deserves it.”

But it was also about more than getting paid. Barkley and his teammates just endured a tough season that did not turn out as successful as any of them had hoped.

“It’s more frustrating when you’re first eliminated [from the playoffs],” Barkley said. “But this is the last time we’re all going to be in this locker room. You have new players every year. So I went around and told every player I’m thankful for them. And it was an honor to play with all of them.”

His teammates feel similarly about him.

“If this happens to be his last game as a Giant, I’m glad it went the way it did,” wide receiver Darius Slayton said. “I think he went out being the player he’s always been since he’s been here: explosive, creating touchdowns, creating big plays, showing that he is who we thought he was. Hopefully it’s not his last game here, but if it is, it’s always nice to go out on a high note.”