Saquon Barkley, New York Giants agree to one-year contract worth $11 million, reports say

Finally, Saquon Barkley and the Giants have a deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the development at 7 a.m. Tuesday, including that Barkley's new one-year contract is worth up to $11 million.

This ensures that Barkley, one of the team’s most important players, will be with his teammates at training camp as veteran players report today. Training camp opens Wednesday.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley, worth $10.091 million for running backs in 2023. Sides had until July 17 to come to terms on a long-term deal. With that deadline passed, sides could negotiate terms of a one-year pact but not a multiyear deal.

The deal seemingly signals peace between Barkley, 26, and the team. There had been musings by Barkley on social media that he could commit to a lengthy absence.

Now, the Giants and one of their best players can focus on the season.

And coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, both scheduled to meet the media Wednesday, won’t have to answer endless questions about an absent Barkley. He will be at camp, with his teammates.

Barkley ran for a career-best 1,312 yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns as the Giants went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Barkley's 57 receptions also was tied for the team lead.