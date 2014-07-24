So, about that Will Beatty question?

Jason Pierre-Paul was asked about Will Beatty on Thursday.

Actually the question was never really asked. Beatty’s name was mentioned in what would have been a question but JPP cut it off and gave a long, rambling answer about the Giants’ presumed left tackle who has surprised (and maybe impressed) a lot of folks by being on the field for every practice in camp so far.

Anyway, here’s what JPP had to say about Beatty, who he faces off against on most days:

“I’m looking forward to dominating Will Beatty, to kill him. Don’t get me wrong, Will Beatty is a terrific guy, on the field he’s a great guy. He’s one of the best tackles we’ve got and he’s hurt right now. Well he’s not hurt but he’s rehabbing still. I think he’s doing a great job. I’ve been going against him lately and I’m pretty sure he’s out there, probably not at his best. I’m not going to lie, he’s been giving me a fight and I love that about him because the more I fight with him, the more he fights with me, the better I get.

"I would never take a break on Will Beatty. I tell him straight up on the field, ‘Look, I’m coming at you.’ I don’t care if you tell me, ‘Oh, it’s a cut play.’ I don’t care, I’m still coming. Knowing me at times we fight but when we’re in the locker room after practice he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I got you on this one,’ and I’ll be like, ‘No you didn’t. Let’s watch the film.’ He’s a cool guy and I love him. I’m glad he’s back out there with us. He’s a big factor in our offense and we need him. Trust me, we need him."

I don’t even remember what the question was going to be about, honestly.

