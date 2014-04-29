So you want to go to the Draft?

There are two ways to get to the NFL Draft. The first is to be genetically gifted as one of the most athletic human beings on earth, work hard to chisel your body into shape, play anywhere from two to four years of college football at an incredibly high level, and get yourself invited by the Commissioner to sit in the green room and wait to hear your name called.

The second way is much easier. And statistically much more likely.

Here is the rundown on how fans can attend each of the three days/nights of this year's NFL Draft:

Night 1 Procedures:

All persons wishing for an opportunity to attend the Draft on Thursday, May 8 should obtain a wristband on the evening of Wednesday, May 7 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristband distribution will begin at 7 p.m. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Thursday will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to all individuals in line. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband and will be required to register and provide contact information on-site. No exceptions will be made.

Fans who receive the wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 8 at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 6:40 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Night 2 Procedures:

All persons wishing to attend the Draft on Friday, May 9 may obtain a wristband beginning at 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 8 on the 50th Street side of Radio City Music Hall. Wristbands to secure a ticket for entry into the Draft on Friday will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to all individuals in line. All persons wishing to attend the Draft must be present in order to receive a wristband and will be required to register and provide contact information on-site. No exceptions will be made.

Fans who receive the wristbands then may line up for entry into the Draft beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 9 at which time they will receive their ticket indicating their seat location. Tickets will be distributed at random. Doors open at 5:40 p.m. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

In addition to the above procedures, fans may reserve their tickets in advance to attend the Night 2 of the Draft on Friday, May 9 by visiting http://1iota.com/Show/368/2014-NFL-Draft.

Day 3 Procedures:

Entry into Day 3 of the Draft will occur on a first-come, first-served basis when doors open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 10. Fan entry will take place at the "Carriage Door Entrance" located on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

In addition to the above procedures, fans may reserve their tickets in advance to attend Day 3 of the Draft on Saturday, May 10 by visiting http://1iota.com/Show/368/2014-NFL-Draft.

Also, there will be security screening at Radio City Music Hall for all three days/nights. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not allowed into Radio City Music Hall. Extra time should be allotted for entry as all fans will be subjected to additional security procedures upon entry. The “All Clear” bag policy will be in effect so each fan will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the venue:

A bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” OR a One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) and

A small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at an entrance designated for this purpose.

Please visit http://www.nfl.com/draft for more details on screening procedures and a full list of prohibited items.