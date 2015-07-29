Source: Giants meet with Jake Long for second time

The Giants are taking a second look at a former first overall pick.

Offensive tackle Jake Long, the top selection in the 2008 draft, is visiting the Giants Wednesday and if he is healthy enough to sign with the team he could add depth to the offensive line that has more questions than answers heading into training camp. A source confirmed the visit, which was first reported by NorthJersey.com.

Long, 30, already visited with the Giants in the spring, a get-together that was mostly about feeling each other out and checking on Long's health (he's had two ACLs in the last two seasons). He visited with the Falcons on Tuesday prior to his return to the Giants' headquarters on Wednesday.

It's unclear where Long is in his recovery, but since the Falcons let him walk Tuesday there is a good chance he is not quite ready to step onto the field this week.

Still, at the very least, the Giants are very interested in monitoring his progress. That's because Will Beatty's torn pectoral in the spring forced them to shake up their already flummoxed offensive line. They've moved rookie Ereck Flowers to left tackle to replace Beatty, shifted former right tackle Justin Pugh to guard, and currently have no solid starter at right tackle. They had Marshall Newhouse playing that spot in OTAs, but could clearly use an upgrade.

Long, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Dolphins and Rams, could be that upgrade.