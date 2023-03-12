Giants re-sign WR Sterling Shepard to one-year contract

Sterling Shepard will get his wish.

Near the end of the 2022 Giants season, Shepard told Newsday that he wanted to play again in 2023. He said he particularly wanted to be on the field, catching passes from Daniel Jones.

Thanks to a re-worked one-year contract, Shepard will get that chance.

Shepard announced his return to the Giants with these words on social media Sunday: “God’s plan. Let’s get it.”

A popular leader and presence in the locker room, Shepard is back for an eighth season.

And he’s probably due for a little luck. Shepard’s last two seasons have ended prematurely by injury.

In December 2021, he tore his Achilles tendon in a December game against the Cowboys. In September, he tore his ACL on the last play of the game, again against the Cowboys.

Shepard remained engaged throughout the 2022 season. That he’s back in the fold is not completely surprising.

“Love Shep,” general manager Joe Schoen said at the season-ending news conference. “He’s awesome."

Schoen also referred to Shepard as “a tremendous resource around here for us.”

Indeed. Consider, he was drafted by the Giants in the second round with the 40th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

During the season, coach Brian Daboll described Shepard as “an energy giver (who) lifts everybody up.”

Jones and Shepard have a great relationship, and Shepard has had a unique perspective on Jones’ first NFL seasons. The two would talk through plays, some that Jones liked, others that he didn’t. There is trust.

“It’s been tough because he’s never been in the same offense for more than two years,” Shepard told Newsday toward the end of the 2022 season. “People don’t look at that and take that into account. I understand that. The way he’s handled this first year in this offense speaks to who he is and how he works. You want to be out there with people who work like that. I want to catch as many passes as I can from that dude. He’s a baller.”