Tisch on Tuck: 'exceptional'

ORLANDO – Just because Justin Tuck no longer plays for the team doesn’t mean he’s not a Giant.

At least that’s what the team’s co-owner said less than a week after the two-time Super Bowl winner and defensive captain signed with the Radiers.

“It’s not goodbye, I think, and this is me, I think it’s see you soon,” Steve Tisch said at the NFL’s League Meetings in Orlando. “You can’t separate New York from Justin Tuck and I don’t think Justin Tuck will separate Justin Tuck from New York.”

Tisch said he expects that Tuck will return to the area once his playing career has finished. And, it sounds like the door would be open for him to be part of the Giants in some capacity.

“He will definitely come back to the New York-New Jersey area and I think continue to be involved in football,” Tisch said. “He’s a great guy. His contributions on and off the field are wonderful. The memories he has of his years at the Giants and that John Mara and I have and all the fans have, all the coaches have, are of an exceptional, exceptional player and human being.”



