Super Bowl fans will have warm hands

If this week has taught us anything, it’s that the weather can vary tremendously at this time of year. One day we’re getting a snowstorm named Hercules, then we’re in an arctic vortex with single-digit temperatures, and the next (or at least a few days later if the Saturday forecast is correct) we’re in the 50s.

So no one can know what is in store for us on Feb. 2 when the Super Bowl rolls into MetLife Stadium. There is one thing that we do know, however. Everyone who attends the game will have warm hands.

The Northwest Company will be providing all fans in attendance at the Super Bowl with handwarmers at their seats. And if you have any trouble figuring out how the contraption works, feel free to click here and visit Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton showing us how to use the handwarmers above.