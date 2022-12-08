Giants' Tae Crowder apologizes to Brian Daboll and teammates for tweet

Tae Crowder said on Thursday that he apologized to teammates and to coach Brian Daboll for a tweet he posted after Sunday’s tie with the Commanders.

The Giants linebacker wrote “Free Me,” an apparent reaction to going from a starter for the season’s first eight games to only special teams snaps on Sunday.

“I’ve seen a lot of fans and stuff like that talking about (me wanting) a release or whatever, but I’m all for my team,” Crowder said after practice on Thursday.

“I’m a team-first player, a team-first guy. I just want to win . . . I just haven’t been on the field like I used to be. It is frustrating.”

Crowder was not the only Giants defender to comment on Twitter about playing time. On Monday, cornerback Rodarius Williams also posted about his frustration.

Daboll said the matter had been handled internally. Asked Thursday about Crowder’s post, coordinator Wink Martindale said, “Life is all about choices.”

Crowder, 25, a third-year pro, said he does not want to be a distraction.

“All my teammates know I’m not that type of guy,” he said. “It’s all in the past. It’s more of a learning experience.”

What did Daboll tell him?

“Just be smart about what you put out there,” Crowder said, “because people will put what they want to put on it. We came to an agreement. I apologized to him . . . We’re good.”

Notes & quotes: Daboll said S Xavier McKinney had the pins removed from his injured left hand but said he had no timetable for McKinney’s return to action. “There’s a lot more to discuss on that,” Daboll said . . . CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) will not play this week and Jackson did not hazard a guess on when he might return . . . DT Leonard Williams (neck) did not practice, but Daboll did not rule him out for Sunday against the Eagles.