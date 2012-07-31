Terrell Thomas' injury means focus shifts to Prince Amukamara

ALBANY -- With Terrell Thomas' season and career in limbo, all eyes now go toward Prince Amukamara.

The second-year cornerback is the player the Giants would most like to develop into a starter to replace Thomas if Thomas is indeed lost for the season as many fear he will be. Even with a healthy Thomas, the Giants were expecting Amukamara would push him for a job.

"I expect Prince to play like a first-round draft pick," general manager Jerry Reese said earlier this week. "He should challenge for a starting job and play like a first-round draft pick."

Amukamara missed most of his rookie season after breaking a bone in his foot early in training camp. This year, he is healthy and starting to make an impact.

"I feel I have a lot of expectations for myself and the organization has a lot of expectations for me," Amukamara said Monday. "Last year, I was kind of at fault. This year, I am starting out fresh and it's time for me to fulfill mine and theirs, too."

When Thomas has been sidelined so far in camp, Michael Coe has played with the starting group. Amukamara has been with the second and often the third unit.

Osi puts future aside

Osi Umenyiora was wistful about his possible last days with the Giants during the Super Bowl run. Now, in what might be his last training camp with his only NFL team, the defensive end has turned off the sentimentality.

"I don't do that any more," he said. "The one thing I did learn about last year is it doesn't matter what you think, there's really no telling what's going to happen here in the future."

Giant steps

LB Michael Boley also was in New York with Thomas getting an MRI on an ailing hamstring. "They're just checking to make sure to what degree the hamstring is an issue," coach Tom Coughlin said . . . Rookie CB Jayron Hosley had to leave practice after suffering a laceration to his knee that required stitches . . . RB Da'Rel Scott (ankle) returned to practice after missing two days . . . The Giants are off Tuesday and return to practice in full pads Wednesday.