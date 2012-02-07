SportsFootballNew York Giants

That 'GMEN' shirt Michael Strahan was wearing

Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan, right, greets Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora during a ceremony for the NFL football Super Bowl XLVI champions at City Hall in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: AP Photo/Kathy Willens

By ANNE BRATSKEIRSpecial to Newsday

Wearables heralding Super Bowl champs, the New York Giants, are natch, all the rage. But retired Giant, Michael Strahan, sported a look for the parade Tuesday that had our readers asking, “How do we get it?”

Per Strahan's people, the website gmenshop.com will go live Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET with the long-sleeve black shirts emblazoned with a football outline and the word “GMEN.”

You know what they say….get ‘em while they’re hot, so long as it's after 8:30 p.m. ET.

While other websites popped up Tuesday afternoon with knockoff versions, GMenshop.com is the originator of the design and collection.

