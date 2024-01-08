Giants coaches Thomas McGaughey and Bobby Johnson will not return

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson have been let go, the team announced Monday during GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll's season-ending news conference.

"I want to thank Bobby Johnson and Thomas McGaughey," head coach Brian Daboll said at Monday's news conference. "I respect both of those guys and their commitment to the team. But we wanted to make a change."

McGaughey finished his sixth season as the Giants' special teams coordinator. He also previously had coached the Giants' special teams from 2007-10.

This was the second season for Johnson as the Giants' offensive line coach.

Daboll said he expects offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to return next season.