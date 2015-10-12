Time is running out? Eli: No problem
In terms of time remaining, Sunday's comeback was one of Eli Manning's most dramatic.
Here is a look at where it ranks based on time remaining among the nine comeback wins in which the game-winning points were scored in the final minute of regulation:
Date // Opponent // GW play // Time remaining
Sept. 20, 2009 // @ Dallas // 37-yard FG Tynes // 0:00
Oct. 23, 2005 // Denver // 2-yard TD pass to Toomer // 0:05
Jan. 2, 2005 // Dallas // 3-yard run Barber // 0:11
Nov. 6, 2011 // @ New England // 1-yard TD pass to Ballard // 0:15
Oct. 11, 2015 // San Francisco // 11-yard TD pass to Donnell // 0:21
Sept. 16, 2012 // Tampa Bay // 2-yard TD run Brown // 0:31
Feb. 3, 2008 // New England* // 13-yard TD pass to Burress // 0:35
Dec. 11, 2011 // @ Dallas // 1-yard TD run Jacobs // 0:46
Feb. 5, 2012 // New England* // 6-yard TD run Bradshaw // 0:57
* indicates Super Bowl