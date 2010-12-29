Toe injury likely to sideline Giants' Nicks

The Giants beat the Redskins Dec. 5 without their two best wide receivers. They'll likely have to try and do it again Sunday. Hakeem Nicks broke his left big toe during the loss to the Packers, and Tom Coughlin said he doubts he'll be available. The Giants are also without Steve Smith (knee, injured reserve).

Smith missed the 31-7 rout of the Redskins while recovering from a pectoral injury, and Nicks was inactive after leg surgery. The Giants still gained 358 yards.

"We were plus-five [in turnovers],'' Coughlin said, "and we rushed for 197. We had time of possession at the 35-minute mark. Those were the difference-makers."

No sing-alongs this time

When the Giants were stranded in Kansas City this month, they passed the time by having a rookie talent show and trying to keep loose. Their extended stay in Wisconsin this week did not have quite the same tenor.

The Kansas City experience was different because it was before a game and also because the Giants were not playing a team from there (they were waiting to face the Vikings in Detroit). This time they were knee-deep in Packers Country.

"You get beat up and have to stay in those people's back yard, that's not really too cool," Keith Bulluck said. "You go to get something to eat and everybody wants to talk about how great the Packers beat us and all that."

Giant steps

Nine Giants did not practice Wednesday, including S Antrel Rolle (ankle), DE Justin Tuck (chest) and C Shaun O'Hara (Achilles/ankle). G Rich Seubert will move back to center if O'Hara is out . . . DE Dave Tollefson said his sprained MCL is feeling better. He hopes to be running at the end of the week.