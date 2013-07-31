Tom Coughlin: Victor Cruz getting the rust off

While Victor Cruz has made a few impressive plays so far in camp -- Tuesday he made a diving grab on the sideline and later eluded Antrel Rolle for a touchdown -- he's still showing signs of his offseason away from the Giants. At least according to the trained eyes of Tom Coughlin.

"I don't know what you're seeing," Coughlin said. "He's knocking some rust off, he definitely is. He's made some really nice plays and he's coming along and he's definitely going to get there, but I wouldn't tell you he's [sharp]."

It's the second day in a row that Coughlin rattled the cage of a star wide receiver. On Monday he said Hakeem Nicks needed to hurry up and get back on the field. Nicks was again limited with groin tightness Tuesday, although he did more than he had done earlier in the week.

But if there is one part of Cruz's game that Coughlin won't quibble over it's his ability to practice every day.

"He's working, that's the key," Coughlin said. "He's out there. And we know that that's the formula for him. He'll work his way through camp and he'll be ready to go."