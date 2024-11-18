Daniel Jones’ time as starting quarterback for the Giants is over less than two years into the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023. Sources confirmed to Newsday that Tommy DeVito will start on Sunday against the Bucs. DeVito has been the third-string quarterback all season with Drew Lock serving as the backup.

Coach Brian Daboll said he would use this past bye week to determine who would play quarterback, and he informed the players involved of his decision on Monday morning when they returned to work. Daboll is scheduled to address the media on Monday afternoon.

General manager Joe Schoen insisted it would be a “football decision.” Jones’ play this season did little to defend his job, but in benching Jones the team also avoids the risk of triggering a $23 million injury guarantee in Jones’ contract for 2025.

DeVito started six games last year when Jones was sidelined by a neck injury and a torn ACL. He went 3-3 with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants are 3-13 in Jones’ 16 starts since he signed that extension. He has 10 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. This season he has thrown eight touchdowns and seven interceptions for a Giants team that is 2-8. His two interceptions played a large role in the Giants’ most recent loss to the Panthers — widely considered to be the worst team in the league — in Munich last Sunday.

The Giants almost certainly will part ways with Jones this offseason and begin the search for a new franchise quarterback through either the draft, a trade or in free agency.