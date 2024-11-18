SportsFootballNew York Giants

Tommy DeVito to start at quarterback for the Giants, sources confirm

Giants quarterback Tommy Devito during a preseason game last August.

Giants quarterback Tommy Devito during a preseason game last August. Credit: Noah K. Murray

By Tom Rocktom.rock@newsday.com@TomRock_Newsday

Daniel Jones’ time as starting quarterback for the Giants is over less than two years into the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023. Sources confirmed to Newsday that Tommy DeVito will start on Sunday against the Bucs. DeVito has been the third-string quarterback all season with Drew Lock serving as the backup.

Coach Brian Daboll said he would use this past bye week to determine who would play quarterback, and he informed the players involved of his decision on Monday morning when they returned to work. Daboll is scheduled to address the media on Monday afternoon.

General manager Joe Schoen insisted it would be a “football decision.” Jones’ play this season did little to defend his job, but in benching Jones the team also avoids the risk of triggering a $23 million injury guarantee in Jones’ contract for 2025.

DeVito started six games last year when Jones was sidelined by a neck injury and a torn ACL. He went 3-3 with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Giants are 3-13 in Jones’ 16 starts since he signed that extension. He has 10 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. This season he has thrown eight touchdowns and seven interceptions for a Giants team that is 2-8. His two interceptions played a large role in the Giants’ most recent loss to the Panthers — widely considered to be the worst team in the league — in Munich last Sunday.

The Giants almost certainly will part ways with Jones this offseason and begin the search for a new franchise quarterback through either the draft, a trade or in free agency.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and became its NFL columnist in 2022. He previously was Newsday's Giants beat writer beginning in 2008.

More on this topic

More Giants

Sources: Jones out, DeVito in for Giants1m read
Rock: Jets & Giants — at a loss for words for NY's two losing franchises 4m read
Schoen not happy with results, but thinks Giants are better than last season3m read
Rock: Giants must move on from Jones — and on to 2025 — now3m read
Daboll noncommittal on Jones starting next game3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME