Giants rookie QB Tommy DeVito will start Sunday against Commanders

At least one player seemed happy in the Giants locker room Wednesday.

Starting quarterback Tommy DeVito is still living his dream.

The Giants’ third-string quarterback, who began the season on the practice squad, will start again Sunday in Washington against the Commanders, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

Starter Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL. Backup Tyrod Taylor expects to play again this season but remains sidelined, and on injured reserve, with an injury to his ribcage.

The personable DeVito clearly is enjoying his time as the starter.

“Just try to go out and make the most of every play, every opportunity that I get,” he said, “and just try to showcase what I can do.”

He laughed at knowing his first two possessions as the Giants starter came at his own 1- and 6-yard lines against the Cowboys.

That, he’ll remember forever.

His story was recently featured in People and US Magazines.

He smiled through interviews with the media on Wednesday, talking everything from Giants football to his living at home with his parents in Cedar Grove, N.J.

Living at home has its perks. His mom still makes his bed.

He knows his living arrangements have garnered plenty of attention.

“I’m not surprised at this point,” DeVito said. “I’ve seen a lot of things, and a lot of people have posted a whole bunch of stuff about it, but I mean, it is what it is at this point. I’m just saving money.”

And, yes, DeVito became aware, after the 49-17 loss at Dallas, that his dad, Tom Sr., had gone viral while watching his son. Fox cameras seemed to catch him saying, “That’s your fourth-and-3 play?”

DeVito said he felt better as the game against the Cowboys wore on.

“In the second half, I think the offense did a better job executing but it was too late at that point,” he said. “But I think we ended on a good note and we are carrying some of that energy going into practice this week.”

The Giants locker room is in need of some good cheer.

Players know that DeVito is being asked to assume a job he couldn’t have been ready for. He was on the practice squad at the start of the season. Behind him on the depth chart is veteran Matt Barkley.

DeVito’s statistics in three games include a 57.4 completion percentage, 260 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, with a quarterback rating of 65.4.

Coming off last year’s playoff season, this season has represented a considerable comedown.

Daboll described DeVito as “a good, young quarterback to work with.”.

Asked if DeVito gives the Giants the best chance to win Sunday, the coach said yes.

“He’s done a good job,” Daboll said. “Improving, he’s a young player, he’s a young quarterback so (there are) a lot of things you go through. We’ll see if we can get him better this week than he was last week.”

DeVito produced 17 points against the Cowboys which, incredibly, is the team’s second-highest scoring total in a game this season. (The Giants scored 31 at Arizona in Week 2.)

DeVito said he will continue to have “that competitive confidence” to help the offense get going.

“Especially when we are in (a drought) or whatever you want to call it, just not playing up to the standard that we want to at all times throughout the game,” DeVito said. “Just keep trying, just keep everybody upbeat and that’s for myself too.”

That’s a big job for any Giants player at the moment. Especially a rookie quarterback.