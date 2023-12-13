Giants QB Tommy DeVito takes it in stride after being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

This legendary Giants quarterback — no, not Eli Manning, not Phil Simms, not Y.A. Tittle, not Charlie Conerly — has played in all of six regular-season games in the NFL. But people are noticing Tommy DeVito for a lot more than just his backstory of being a Jersey boy who still lives with his mom and dad.

The 25-year-old pride of Cedar Grove now has some national recognition.

The undrafted rookie has led the Giants back from the walking dead, helping take them from 2-8 to 5-8 and into contention for a wild-card spot thanks to all the mediocrity in the NFC.

Their third straight win came via a comeback in front of a national audience Monday night when DeVito calmly directed the winning field-goal drive against Green Bay, capping a game of throwing accurate darts.

As a result, he was named Wednesday as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

DeVito’s reaction?

Yawn.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito continues to make headlines with his recent play on the field. NewsdayTV's Kim Jones reports. Credit: Ed Quinn

“It’s cool, I guess,” he said, surrounded by a crowd of reporters in the locker room at the Giants’ training center. “I don’t know. I didn’t really think anything of it. It’s kind of just outside stuff.”

His play, poise, general charisma and 3-1 record as the starter since Daniel Jones’ ACL tear have made people wonder if he can be the surprise Giants quarterback of the future, too. DeVito is more worried about trying to beat New Orleans on the road Sunday.

“I don’t make any of these decisions,” he said. “My job is to go out and try to help the team win a football game.”

Take the 24-22 win over the Packers at MetLife Stadium. DeVito went 17-for-21 — including 10-for-11 in the second half — for 158 yards and a touchdown and ran 10 times for 71 yards.

The winning 57-yard drive contained passing perfection — 4-for-4 for 53 yards.

“It was very impressive,” said Darius Slayton, who caught one of those throws. “… He showed the moment wasn’t too big.”

He became the first to connect on at least 80% of his throws, rush for at least 70 yards, post no turnovers and avoid being sacked since 1950 when the NFL commenced keeping track of starting QBs.

His quarterback rating has topped 100 in three straight games, making him the first undrafted rookie free agent to accomplish that since the common draft era began in 1967 and the first Giant to do that since Manning in 2014.

DeVito, riding a streak of 87 passes with no interceptions, has seen the improvement in many ways.

“There have been a lot of situations that I haven’t been in before,” DeVito said. “That was my first two-minute situation at the end of last game. It’s really all situational. But taking care of the ball, that’s been a big thing. Right now, avoiding the sacks, trying to have those minimized, just keeping the team staying ahead of the chains.”

His coach sees a player out of Don Bosco Prep who has thrown himself into the preparation game.

“He’s in here on his days off, spends a lot of time with coaches,” Brian Daboll said. “… He’s like a sponge. He tries to soak everything up. He knows he’s got a lot to learn, but he handles himself the right way.”

DeVito said he appreciates the support he has received from near and far. But this “legendary” quarterback knows the deal from his days at Syracuse and Illinois.

"When everything’s going good, everybody loves you, and when you don’t win, everything is — people don’t like you, right?” DeVito said. “It’s always somebody’s talking this and that about you. So [it’s] staying even keeled through it all.”