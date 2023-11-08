Tommy DeVito to start for Giants vs. Cowboys, Matt Barkley named backup

Tommy DeVito’s dream will come true on Sunday when he makes his first start as the Giants’ quarterback at Dallas.

It’s something less than a dream for the Giants. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor out, they had little choice but to turn to DeVito, the undrafted rookie free agent who grew up a Giants fan in Livingston, New Jersey.

Coach Brian Daboll made the announcement before Wednesday’s practice. His other choices were veteran Matt Barkley, who the Giants signed last week and who Daboll said needs to get in shape, or Jacob Eason, who the Giants signed to the practice squad on Tuesday and who has thrown a total of 10 passes in his NFL career.

So not much of a choice.

“He’s been here a long time,” Daboll said of DeVito. “He’s picked up our stuff. So we’re going to go with DeVito here. Bark’s only been here for a week. There’s obviously nuances and things that he’s learning, but he’ll be ready to go to back him up.”

DeVito, 25, made his first appearance in the Giants’ 13-10 overtime loss to the Giants on Oct. 29 after Taylor went out with a rib injury. DeVito mostly handed off, completing two of seven passes for minus-1 yard.

DeVito then relieved Jones after the Giants’ No. 1 QB suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday at Las Vegas. DeVito completed 15 of 20 passes for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and also rushed four times for 17 yards. The Giants lost, 30-6, to fall to 2-7.

DeVito would be the first rookie free agent to start a regular-season game for the Giants in the common draft era (except for Jim Crocicchia in a 1987 strike-replacement game).

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, nine undrafted rookie quarterbacks have started an NFL game since 2010, including Chicago's Tyson Bagent this season. The others are Anthony Brown, Devlin Hodges, David Blough, Kyle Allen, Connor Shaw, Matt McGloin, Jeff Tuel and Max Hall.

The combined career record of those nine quarterbacks is 7-20. But in their starting debuts, they were 5-4, including Bagent's victory against Las Vegas on Oct. 22.

How did it come to this for the Giants?

“Well, injuries,” Daboll said. “We’ll start with that. Two guys that were ahead of him got injured. He’s the third guy. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s prepared well and he’s got an opportunity.”

Daboll had Barkley in Buffalo, so it wouldn’t be a shock if the DeVito Era didn’t last long and the coach turns to the veteran. Barkley, 33, has also played for Philadelphia and Chicago.

Daboll, though, indicated that Barkley needs to work on his conditioning.

“He’s working out, doing his cardio,” Daboll said.

Taylor is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 14.

With Tom Rock