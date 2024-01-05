From practice squad to NFL star, Giants' Tommy DeVito learned valuable lessons this season

The NFL season is a whirlwind for every rookie, but few have been whirled quite like Tommy DeVito, the undrafted practice squad player turned New York-area-wide sensation turned backup quarterback.

Now, DeVito is on the cusp of a new phase of his NFL education: First chilling out for a bit, then getting back to work knowing far more about himself and the game than he did 2 1/2 months ago.

“Early on, I was a practice squadder and didn’t know what was going to happen,” DeVito told Newsday on Friday after the Giants’ final practice this season. “Got thrown into games, ups and downs through it all, but it gives you a different sense of – I don’t want to say ‘security’ – but like you’ve done some of it already. You’ve been in there a little bit, so you can build off that.”

The question for the Giants is how much upside DeVito has. He started three of the team’s five victories entering Sunday’s finale against the Eagles and did a good job taking care of the ball. But his production has been modest.

In eight games (six starts), he has thrown for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns, been intercepted three times and rushed for 195 yards and one TD.

To many fans, DeVito has proven he should be considered for the No. 2 job in 2024. But what does he think is a suitable role for himself moving forward?

“As a competitor, you want to be on the field,” he said. “Obviously, none of that is any player’s decision. That’s a coach’s decision. But I prepare to play football and to play in the game.”

He said Tyrod Taylor, the current starter, told him early this season to prepare to start every game, regardless of the depth chart, so that is what he has done.

“When you’re out on the field, there’s no excuses,” DeVito said. “No one feels bad for you. You’re expected to go out and play.”

DeVito said he is relying on Taylor, a 13-year veteran, Daniel Jones and other experienced players for advice on how to handle his offseason.

“Usually in college you have an offseason program and it’s very structured for you,” he said. “But now this is your job. You’re kind of on your own. So you have to find your own offseason routine.”

He plans to study video of his games in detail looking for ways to improve.

“Obviously, I’ll talk to the coaches in the exit meetings and get a consensus feeling about what was good, what was bad, what needs to be worked on,” he said.

DeVito learned a lot this season about sudden celebrity when he and his family were thrust into the national spotlight, especially after a Monday night upset of the Packers.

“I don’t have to worry about the external stuff [in 2024],” he said of his star turn.

That is out of the way, as is NFL Football 101.

“It isn’t going to be a whole new offense again, getting crammed with everything and a million things thrown at you at once,” he said. “I still have more to learn, but I have a baseline right now where I’ll be at a better starting point.”

Asked what he needs to work on, DeVito said, “Mentally, continuing to grind with the protections and the small intricacies of the offense.

“I began to have a really good feel for the offense, but [now I can] dive in and read and teach myself from the ground up and have every little detail tied up.”

DeVito has been warned by veterans there will be major changes to the roster in the offseason, as there always are in the NFL. But he said it will help that he will return for the offseason program to many familiar faces.

On Friday, he was all over the locker room chatting up teammates, including sharing a hug with Pro Bowl nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

“He knows how to talk to a lot of people,” Lawrence said. “Since day one, he’s been a guy that wasn’t shy to talk or tell you about himself. You respect that.

“He’s got this little swagger to him that you kind of like. It’s easy for guys to get along with him and gravitate to him.”

DeVito spoke after practice from his locker in a bank in the middle of the room used by practice squad players. He kept it even when he was a starter, and then a star. Might he get a more permanent home with the regulars along the wall next season?

“I’m not sure,” he said, smiling. “I was staying in this one for the rest of this season, by my choice. I don’t know. We’ll see. Maybe I’ll be on the wall.”

Notes & Quotes: S Jason Pinnock (toe) is out for Sunday and will be replaced by Dane Belton. CB Deonte Banks (shoulder) is doubtful. OL John Michael Schmitz (shin) is questionable.