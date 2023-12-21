Giants QB Tommy DeVito files trademarks for 'Tommy Cutlets' and 'Passing Paisano'

Tommy DeVito is making sure he has the opportunity to cash in on his popularity and on his name.

Or names.

DeVito has applied for two trademarks, including “Tommy Cutlets” and “Passing Paisano” this week in an effort to grow his brand.

That is according to Josh Gerban, a trademark attorney whose clients have included ESPN.

DeVito recently hired Maxx Lepselter of Maxx MGMT as his marketing agent.

According to the trademark filing claims, DeVito plans to use the trademarks on "branded decals, clothing, pasta, pizza, tomato sauces, and energy drinks."

A native of Cedar Grove, N.J., DeVito has been the Giants starting quarterback for five games. The Giants are 3-2 in that span.

The energy and enthusiasm with which the 25-year-old undrafted rookie has played has energized the fan base, at least in part because he is the perfect underdog as the local guy who makes good. He also has played well in most of the games he has started.

The 24-6 road loss to the Saints on Sunday was an exception. DeVito completed 20 of 34 passes for 177 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked seven times.

DeVito has already learned lessons from his new-found fame, particularly as relates to his interactions with a local pizza shop. In that situation, DeVito’s football agent doubled the appearance fee that had been agreed upon. And the pizza shop balked.

That situation was rectified when DeVito himself went to the shop to smooth things over, presumably over a slice.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, DeVito has filed trademarks for the purpose of merchandising and off-field business. The trademarks entail clothing, decals, bobbleheads, Christmas tree ornaments, football equipment, and youth football programs.