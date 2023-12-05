Tommy DeVito to start for Giants vs. Packers

Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback for the Giants on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday.

DeVito gets the start over Tyrod Taylor, who is coming back from a rib cage injury suffered in Week 8 against the Jets. Taylor was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.

DeVito, an undrafted rookie, replaced Taylor in that loss to the Jets, then replaced Daniel Jones the following week against the Raiders after Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

DeVito is 2-1 since becoming the Giants' starter, becoming a fan favorite in the process. In five appearances, the New Jersey native has completed 62.9% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to his injury, Taylor had thrown for 479 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 49 yards. He started two games for the Giants when Jones was out with a neck injury.