Tony Romo plays 'streaky' says Mathias Kiwanuka

Which Tony Romo will show up to play the Giants on Sunday? Your guess is as good as Mathias Kiwanuka's.

The Giants linebacker who has been facing Romo twice a year for most of his career called the Cowboys quarterback "a streaky guy" who is "very up and down" and just as likely to put up career numbers as he is to lay an egg.

"He's a streaky guy," Kiwanuka said. "I don't think you can look at the trajectory of his season or his career at any point because at any point he's liable to go out and throw for 400 or 500 yards or he can, you know, have a game that's just as bad as any he's ever had. So for us we have to make sure we prepare for his best and try to get him out of his rhythm."

Romo has had some stinkers in his career. Just this year he's had games such as the three-touchdown, 307-yard performance against the Giants with a passer rating of 129.5. But he also had a five-interception game against the Bears.

Of course, against the Cowboys, the Giants tend to bring out the best in Romo.

"He plays pretty well against us," linebacker Chase Blackburn said.

Romo is 5-5 as a starter against the Giants and has thrown 26 touchdowns but only nine interceptions. He has four 300-yard passing games and three four-touchdown games. Romo may be erratic overall, but against the Giants he seems to buck that trend.

"We seem to do the same thing (against other quarterbacks)," Blackburn said of playing the anomaly to trends. "Michael Vick didn't have a turnover against us either. For whatever reason he's able to make plays against us and we have to work to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

It may. It may not. There's no way to predict it, Kiwanuka said. Just because Romo is playing well doesn't mean he'll continue to, Kiwanuka said.

"It's not cyclical," he said. "It's very up and down. He can get on a roll in a game that he's not expected to win and come out looking great."

Kiwanuka didn't finish the thought, but the opposite possibility was also very clear.