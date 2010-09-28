Top 3 after three

The Giants' top three receivers may not seem to be as productive as they were last year, but they're actually pretty close to the pace they set in the first three games of their breakout 2009 season. The biggest difference may be Hakeem Nicks, who missed two of the first three games a year ago:

1st 3 of 2010 1st 3 of 2009

Player Rec.-yds.-TDs Rec-yds.-TDs

Steve Smith 18-181-0 23-277-2

Hakeem Nicks 13-169-4 2-18-0*

Mario Manningham 14-238-1 17-263-2

Totals 45-588-5 42-558-4

*Nicks was injured and missed Games 2 and 3 in 2009