Umberto's Pizzeria to donate to St. Jude's in honor of Giants' Michael Strahan

The Giants say they'll have approximately 100 former players in attendance for Monday night's game against the Colts to help honor Michael Strahan as he receives his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony.

But the festivities won't be limited to MetLife Stadium. Perhaps the best-tasting tribute to Strahan will be taking place on Long Island.

Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant in New Hyde Park will be donating all proceeds of the day and night's pizza sales to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the Big Daddy Foundation in honor of No. 92. It's called "Pizza with a Purpose."

"[Strahan] was very shocked and surprised to hear what Umberto Corteo of Umberto's Pizzeria was doing for him in his honor," said Richard "Big Daddy" Salgado who helped organize the event. "St. Jude is dear to him and he's a big fan of supporting sick and needy children."

Umberto's has a long connection with the Giants. It was their pizzas that were delivered from Long Island to Indianapolis for a pregame meal prior to Super Bowl XLVI. For years, the Giants ate Umberto's for lunch as a Friday ritual.