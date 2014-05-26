Undrafted TE Xavier Grimble feels kinship with Mark Bavaro

The Giants may not have drafted a tight end, but they added undrafted free agent Xavier Grimble to their ranks. Grimble played at USC and came out of school a year early.

“I have no doubt if I put the time in, put the work in, you never know what the future holds,” he said. “I’m going to work extremely hard. This is the NFL, this is the last shot so this is a great opportunity to try to attack that goal. That’s where I want to be, so hopefully the work takes me there.”

Grimble has been issued Number 89, a number he feels a connection with since it belonged to Mark Bavaro. Although Grimble grew up watching Jeremy Shockey and Kevin Boss play tight end for the Giants, he has been studying film of Bavaro and feels a kinship with the former Giants tight end.

“I had heard his name a few times and was just talking to a guy who was telling me how great he was back in the day,” Grimble said. “I just ended up going to my computer trying to find some highlights, read a couple biographies just to see how he did it. It was pretty cool to see, he was a great player … Just his toughness and his humbleness and just how he let his actions on the field speak the most. I always like to look at the guys who were great before and look at what they did and, you know, mold yourself after that. You can’t go wrong with following somebody who has already done it before. That’s kind of my thing, to look back and try to envision myself doing the same type of thing.”